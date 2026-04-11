Telangana government

TSBIE Announces TS Inter Results 2026 Date For 1st, 2nd Year; Over 9 Lakh Students Await Scores

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Apr 2026
18:21 PM

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Summary
Students who appeared for the examinations will be able to access their marksheets online using their hall ticket numbers
This year, nearly 9.97 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations, with over 9 lakh candidates expected to check their results once declared

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is set to announce the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results 2026 tomorrow on its official website. Students who appeared for the examinations will be able to access their marksheets online using their hall ticket numbers.

This year, nearly 9.97 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations, with over 9 lakh candidates expected to check their results once declared. The first-year exams were conducted from February 25 to March 17, while second-year exams took place between February 26 and March 18, 2026.

Along with individual scorecards, the board will release key statistics including overall pass percentage, stream-wise performance, and the list of toppers. Last year, the results were घोषित on April 22, and a similar timeline is being followed this year.

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To qualify, students must secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject, including both theory and practical components, along with an overall aggregate of 35 per cent. The online scorecard will serve as a provisional marks memo, while original certificates will be distributed through respective schools.

TS Inter Result 2026: Steps to Check

  • Visit the official website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in or tgbienew.cgg.gov.in
  • Click on the link for TS Inter 1st or 2nd year results 2026
  • Enter your hall ticket number and required credentials
  • Submit the details to view the result
  • Download and save the marksheet for future reference

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the result announcement.

Last updated on 11 Apr 2026
18:23 PM
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