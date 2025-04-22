Telangana government

TSBIE Announces TS 1st Year Inter Final Results 2025 at tgbie.cgg.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 Apr 2025
12:46 PM

File Image

Summary
Students can check the TS Inter results and download their marks memos from the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in
The board has also announced the TS Inter 2nd year results

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE or TSBIE) announced the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 results for 1st year students. Students can check the TS Inter results and download their marks memos from the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

The board has also announced the TS Inter 2nd year results. According to the schedule, TSBIE conducted the TS Inter 1st year theory exams from March 5 to 24 and the second-year theory exams from March 6 to 25. Papers were held from 9 am to 12 noon.

TS Inter 1st Year Results 2025: Steps to check

  1. Go to the board’s official website
  2. Open the IPE March 2025 result for 1st year
  3. Enter your login details
  4. Submit and check the result online

Students who did not do well in the IPE March examination will have another chance to pass 1st year through the supplementary examination. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

TS Inter 1st Year Results 2025: Direct Link

Telangana government Results out
