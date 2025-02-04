TS TET Results 2024 to be Out: Check Date, Steps to Download

Summary The Telangana School Education Department is set to announce the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024 results tomorrow, February 5, 2025. Once released, candidates can access their scores on the official website tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet.

The Telangana School Education Department is set to announce the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024 results tomorrow, February 5, 2025. Once released, candidates can access their scores on the official website tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet.

How to Download TS TET Results 2024

Visit the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet. Click on the link for TS TET 2024 results available on the homepage. Enter login credentials and submit. View the result displayed on the screen. Download and save the result. Print a copy for future reference.

TS TET 2024 Qualifying Criteria

General category: 60% and above

BC category: 50% and above

SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates: 40% and above

TS TET 2024 was conducted from January 2 to January 20, 2025. Following the exam, the department released a provisional answer key, allowing candidates to raise objections until January 27, 2025. An expert committee is reviewing the objections before the final answer key is published.