TS TET 2024

TS TET Results 2024 to be Out: Check Date, Steps to Download

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Feb 2025
13:54 PM

File Image

Summary
The Telangana School Education Department is set to announce the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024 results tomorrow, February 5, 2025.
Once released, candidates can access their scores on the official website tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet.

The Telangana School Education Department is set to announce the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024 results tomorrow, February 5, 2025. Once released, candidates can access their scores on the official website tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet.

How to Download TS TET Results 2024

  1. Visit the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet.
  2. Click on the link for TS TET 2024 results available on the homepage.
  3. Enter login credentials and submit.
  4. View the result displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and save the result.
  6. Print a copy for future reference.
GAT-B 2025 Registration Begins: Key Dates and Application Process
GAT-B 2025 Registration Begins: Key Dates and Application Process

TS TET 2024 Qualifying Criteria

  • General category: 60% and above
  • BC category: 50% and above
  • SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates: 40% and above

TS TET 2024 was conducted from January 2 to January 20, 2025. Following the exam, the department released a provisional answer key, allowing candidates to raise objections until January 27, 2025. An expert committee is reviewing the objections before the final answer key is published.

Last updated on 04 Feb 2025
13:55 PM
TS TET 2024
