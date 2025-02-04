TS TET 2024
TS TET Results 2024 to be Out: Check Date, Steps to Download
Posted on 04 Feb 2025
13:54 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Telangana School Education Department is set to announce the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2024 results tomorrow, February 5, 2025. Once released, candidates can access their scores on the official website tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet.
How to Download TS TET Results 2024
TS TET 2024 Qualifying Criteria
TS TET 2024 was conducted from January 2 to January 20, 2025. Following the exam, the department released a provisional answer key, allowing candidates to raise objections until January 27, 2025. An expert committee is reviewing the objections before the final answer key is published.