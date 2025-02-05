TET

TS TET Result 2024 To be Announced Shortly- Read Latest Updates Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 Feb 2025
17:34 PM

Candidates who have appeared for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test, TGTET 2 can check the results when announced on the official website of TSTET at tgtet2024.aptonline.in
The TS TET examination took place from January 2 to January 20, 2025 in two shifts

The Department of School Education, Telangana is expected to announce the TS TET Result 2024 on February 5, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test, TGTET 2 can check the results when announced on the official website of TSTET at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

The TS TET examination took place from January 2 to January 20, 2025 in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9 am to 11.30 am, whereas the second shift started from 2 pm and ended at 4.30 pm. The provisional answer key issued on January 25 and the objection window was closed on January 27, 2025.

TS TET Result 2024: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet/
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check the TS TET 2024 results
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit
  4. TS TET results will be displayed on the screen
  5. Check your result and download it
  6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference

The exam consisted of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. While Paper 1 is for positions in classes 1 to 5, the second paper or Paper 2 is for those who want to be teachers in classes 6 to 8. Both papers had 150 marks each.

