WBCAP 2025 - Phase 1 Merit List Release Date Announced! Category Doc Submission Begins

Summary The West Bengal government's centralised admission portal (CAP) for undergraduate courses has officially closed applications, with no further extension of the deadline. State Education Minister Bratya Basu confirmed the update via his official social media (X formerly Twitter) handle.

The West Bengal government's centralised admission portal (CAP) for undergraduate courses has officially closed applications, with no further extension of the deadline following the Supreme Court's directions on OBC reservation. State Education Minister Bratya Basu confirmed the update via his official social media (X formerly Twitter) handle.

As per the latest figures until 6 PM on July 30, a total of 3,59,114 students have registered, while the overall number of applications received through the portal has crossed 20.59 lakh. Among them, 4,311 applicants are from outside West Bengal. Interestingly, in the last five days alone, nearly 3,000 students completed the registration process.

Bratya Basu also shared that the portal’s AI-powered chatbot ‘Beena’ responded to 52,525 student queries, playing a vital role in the admission process. He urged those applicants who have yet to declare their caste status to do so immediately through the portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the education department’s notice, applicants will be able to submit and/or edit their social category details and preference lists from midnight of July 30 till 11.59 PM on August 1. Students facing issues can reach out through the portal chatbot or the dedicated helpline call center.

The first merit list for UG admissions is scheduled to be published on August 7, 2025.

Currently, 477 colleges and universities in the state offer nearly 9.48 lakh seats, but officials are anticipating a large number of vacant seats this year. This concern stems from the sharp drop in the number of regular HS pass-outs — only 4.3 lakh this year compared to over 6.79 lakh in 2024.

Despite the decrease, over 4.44 lakh students enrolled via the CAP system last year, which could set the benchmark again amid uncertainties around reservation and seat availability.