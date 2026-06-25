TS SSC Supplementary Results 2026 Announced; Here's How to Check Marks Memo

Summary The result pertains to students who appeared for the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations (ASE) conducted earlier this month The TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination 2026 was conducted from June 5 to June 12, 2026

The Board of Secondary Education Telangana will declare the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 today, June 25, at 3 PM. The result pertains to students who appeared for the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations (ASE) conducted earlier this month.

Once the result link is activated, candidates will be able to download their marks memo from the official websites using their hall ticket number.

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

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Students can access their results through the following portals:

results.bsetelangana.org

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

schooledu.telangana.gov.in

manabadi

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps:

Visit any of the official result websites. Click on the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 link. Enter the hall ticket number. Submit the details. View the marks memo displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy for future reference.

The Telangana board does not provide a facility to search supplementary results by candidate name.

The updated digital marks memo will also be available on DigiLocker after the results are published. Students can download the document multiple times whenever required.

Candidates who pass the supplementary examination will become eligible for admission to Intermediate courses and other higher education programmes. The online marks memo is generally accepted for provisional admissions until original certificates are issued.

The TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination 2026 was conducted from June 5 to June 12, 2026.

According to the board, 31,542 students registered for the examination, while 17,768 candidates appeared, resulting in an attendance rate of approximately 53 per cent.

Schools will also receive access to student results and can assist candidates in downloading their updated marks memos.