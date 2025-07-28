AP POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Out: Confirm Admission by July 30

Summary The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Andhra Pradesh, has officially declared the AP POLYCET 2025 final phase seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in the final round of counselling can now check their allotment status by logging into the official website.

The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Andhra Pradesh, has officially declared the AP POLYCET 2025 final phase seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in the final round of counselling can now check their allotment status by logging into the official website — polycet.ap.gov.in — using their credentials.

The seat allotment process was conducted in online mode and is based on multiple factors, including the candidate’s rank in AP POLYCET 2025, choices filled during web option entry, reservation category, and availability of seats. No physical or offline methods have been used to announce the results, ensuring a fully digital and transparent process.

To access their allotment details, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the login tab. After entering their login ID, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth, they can view and download the seat allotment order. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the allotment result for future reference during the admission process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the seat is allotted, it is mandatory for the candidates to complete the admission confirmation process by July 30, 2025. This involves two crucial steps — self-reporting online through the official portal and physically reporting to the allotted institute with necessary documents. Failing to complete either of these steps within the given timeline will result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

The AP POLYCET counselling process facilitates admission into diploma-level engineering and non-engineering courses offered by polytechnic institutions across Andhra Pradesh.