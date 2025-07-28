AP POLYCET 2025

AP POLYCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Out: Confirm Admission by July 30

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jul 2025
12:34 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Andhra Pradesh, has officially declared the AP POLYCET 2025 final phase seat allotment result.
Candidates who participated in the final round of counselling can now check their allotment status by logging into the official website.

The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Andhra Pradesh, has officially declared the AP POLYCET 2025 final phase seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in the final round of counselling can now check their allotment status by logging into the official website — polycet.ap.gov.in — using their credentials.

The seat allotment process was conducted in online mode and is based on multiple factors, including the candidate’s rank in AP POLYCET 2025, choices filled during web option entry, reservation category, and availability of seats. No physical or offline methods have been used to announce the results, ensuring a fully digital and transparent process.

To access their allotment details, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the login tab. After entering their login ID, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth, they can view and download the seat allotment order. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the allotment result for future reference during the admission process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the seat is allotted, it is mandatory for the candidates to complete the admission confirmation process by July 30, 2025. This involves two crucial steps — self-reporting online through the official portal and physically reporting to the allotted institute with necessary documents. Failing to complete either of these steps within the given timeline will result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

The AP POLYCET counselling process facilitates admission into diploma-level engineering and non-engineering courses offered by polytechnic institutions across Andhra Pradesh.

Last updated on 28 Jul 2025
12:35 PM
AP POLYCET 2025 Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test seat allotment Counselling
Similar stories
IBPS

Registration Window Closes Today For IBPS PO, SO Exam 2025- Direct Link Here

WBJEE

WBJEE 2025 Results Delayed Due to Legal Tangle Over OBC Reservation: Board Clarifies

RRB Exam

RRB ALP 2025 CBAT Re-Exam Announced for Affected Candidates: Know How to Check Status

Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Admissions 2025: 7,790 Apply Under CW Quota; Final ECC Submission Deadline Toda. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IBPS

Registration Window Closes Today For IBPS PO, SO Exam 2025- Direct Link Here

WBJEE

WBJEE 2025 Results Delayed Due to Legal Tangle Over OBC Reservation: Board Clarifies

RRB Exam

RRB ALP 2025 CBAT Re-Exam Announced for Affected Candidates: Know How to Check Status

college events

Decode Strategy, Uncover Layers – Xavier’s Consulting Club unveils the Annual Con. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Admissions 2025: 7,790 Apply Under CW Quota; Final ECC Submission Deadline Toda. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule Revised! Registration, Choice-Filling Exten. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality