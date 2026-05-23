Summer Vacation in State-Run Colleges Cancelled; Tripura Govt Issues Withdrawal Notice

Summary The Tripura government has cancelled the scheduled 26-day summer vacation for all state-run colleges. The summer vacation was originally scheduled to begin on May 25.

The Tripura government has cancelled the scheduled 26-day summer vacation for all state-run colleges, including technical and professional institutions, according to an official notification issued on Friday.

The summer vacation was originally scheduled to begin on May 25. However, the Higher Education Department decided to withdraw the break in view of ongoing academic and administrative requirements across colleges in the state.

In an official notification, the Higher Education Director Animesh Debbarma stated that the decision was taken in the interest of students. The notification mentioned that the proposed summer vacation for all colleges, technical institutions, and professional institutions under the department’s control, scheduled from May 26, had been withdrawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government clarified that colleges would remain operational during the period to continue various academic and administrative activities. These include the admission process for the 2026-27 academic session, the conduct of even semester examinations, and other institutional work.

According to the notification, all academic operations and office-related activities will continue as usual despite the earlier vacation schedule. The move is aimed at ensuring that academic calendars and admission-related processes proceed without disruption.

The Higher Education Department, Tripura also announced that faculty members and staff working during the cancelled vacation period would receive 26 days of Earned Leave as compensation.

Officials stated that the decision was linked to changes brought under the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP). According to Animesh Debbarma, the state has already adopted the National Education Policy framework, under which courses are being conducted through a semester-based academic structure.

He explained that the semester system leaves limited scope for long summer vacations, making it difficult to accommodate extended academic breaks while maintaining the revised curriculum and examination schedule.

The official further stated that the transition to the semester-based academic pattern was one of the major reasons behind the withdrawal of the summer vacation this year.

At present, Tripura has 22 state-run general degree colleges functioning under the Higher Education Department, apart from technical and professional institutions covered under the latest order.

The latest decision is expected to help institutions complete admissions, examinations, and administrative formalities within the scheduled academic timeline while aligning the higher education system with reforms introduced under the National Education Policy.