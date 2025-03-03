TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025 for 1st, 2nd Year Available on tgbie.cgg.gov.in- Direct Links Here

Summary Candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download TS Inter 1st and 2nd year hall tickets that are now available on the board website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in According to the schedule, the TS Inter first-year examination will be held from March 5 to March 24, 2025, and the second-year examination will be from March 6 to March 25, 2025

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE or TSBIE) issued the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) March 2025 hall tickets. Candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download TS Inter 1st and 2nd year hall tickets that are now available on the board website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the TS Inter first-year examination will be held from March 5 to March 24, 2025, and the second-year examination will be from March 6 to March 25, 2025. Both examinations will be held in single shifts, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

The board took the practical examinations for both general and vocational courses from February 3 to 22, including the second Saturday and Sunday. TGBIE held 1st-year English practical examinations for general and vocational courses on January 31, 2025, and on February 1, 2025, for second-year students. The environmental education examination took place on January 30 and the Ethics and Human Values examination for backlog students on January 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download

Go to the official website- tgbie.cgg.gov.in Open the IPE 1st, 2nd year or bridge course exam hall ticket download link, as required Enter the requested login details Submit and download the hall ticket Take a printout of the same for future reference

TS Inter 1st year Hall ticket 2025: Direct Link

TS Inter 2nd year Hall ticket 2025: Direct Link