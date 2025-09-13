TS ICET 2025 Final Phase Counselling: TSCHE Releases Revised Schedule, Know Details Inside

Summary Candidates aspiring to secure admission into MBA and MCA courses through the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) can access the updated counselling timeline on the official website — tgicetd.nic.in Once the seats are allotted, selected candidates will be required to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the website between September 20 and September 22, 2025

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the revised schedule for the final phase of the TG ICET 2025 counselling process. Candidates aspiring to secure admission into MBA and MCA courses through the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) can access the updated counselling timeline on the official website — tgicetd.nic.in.

As per the new schedule, the online filling of basic information, payment of processing fee, and slot booking will commence on September 15, 2025. Candidates who successfully book their slots will be eligible for certificate verification, which will take place on September 16, 2025.

After verification, candidates can exercise their web options from September 16 to September 17, 2025. The freezing of options must be done on September 17, following which the seat allotment results will be published on September 20, 2025.

Once the seats are allotted, selected candidates will be required to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the website between September 20 and September 22, 2025. Final reporting to the allotted colleges must be completed by September 23, 2025.

TS ICET Counselling 2025 Final Phase: Steps to Register

1. Visit the official website of TG ICET at tgicetd.nic.in.

2. Click on TG ICET Counselling 2025 final phase registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of registration fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use