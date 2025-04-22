TS EAMCET

TS EAMCET Admit Card for Engineering Exam 2025 Today at eapcet.tgche.ac.in- Read Details Inside

Posted on 22 Apr 2025
12:25 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have registered themselves for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official website of TG EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in
As per the schedule, the engineering stream examination will be held on May 2, 3 and 4, 2025

The Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is expected to release TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 for the engineering stream today i.e. on April 22, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official website of TG EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the engineering stream examination will be held on May 2, 3 and 4, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

It must be noted that candidates are required to bring the following to the examination hall:

  1. Hall Ticket
  2. Ball Point Pen (Blue or Black)
  3. Filled in Online Application Form with passport size Photo affixed and left hand thumb impression
  4. Attested copy of Caste certificate

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- eapcet.tgche.ac.in
  2. Click on the TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed
  5. Check the admit card and download it
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use
Last updated on 22 Apr 2025
12:26 PM
TS EAMCET TS EAMCET 2025 Engineering Admit Card
