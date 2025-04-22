TS EAMCET
TS EAMCET Admit Card for Engineering Exam 2025 Today at eapcet.tgche.ac.in- Read Details Inside
Posted on 22 Apr 2025
12:25 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is expected to release TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 for the engineering stream today i.e. on April 22, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official website of TG EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
As per the schedule, the engineering stream examination will be held on May 2, 3 and 4, 2025. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
It must be noted that candidates are required to bring the following to the examination hall:
TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download