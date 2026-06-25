TSCHE

TS EAMCET 2026 Web Option Entry Begins at tgeapcet.nic.in; Candidates Can Submit Choices Till July 1

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jun 2026
15:58 PM

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Summary
Eligible candidates can exercise their web options through the official counselling portal until July 1, 2026
According to the counselling schedule, the mock seat allotment list is expected to be released on July 4, 2026

The Telangana Council of Higher Education has commenced the web option entry process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2026 counselling today, June 25, 2026.

Eligible candidates can exercise their web options through the official counselling portal until July 1, 2026. The process allows applicants to select their preferred colleges and courses for admission under TS EAMCET 2026.

Candidates participating in the first phase of counselling must submit their college and course preferences by July 1, 2026.

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The submitted choices will be used for seat allocation based on:

  • TS EAMCET 2026 rank
  • Candidate preferences
  • Category and reservation criteria
  • Availability of seats in participating institutions

According to the counselling schedule, the mock seat allotment list is expected to be released on July 4, 2026.

Candidates will have an opportunity to review their tentative allotment and modify preferences before the option-freezing process concludes on July 7, 2026. The Phase 1 provisional seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on or before July 10, 2026.

Seat allotments will be prepared based on candidates' ranks, web options exercised during counselling, and seat availability in participating colleges.

Candidates allotted seats in Phase 1 must complete the admission confirmation process between July 10 and July 14, 2026.

The process includes:

  1. Payment of the prescribed tuition fee.
  2. Online self-reporting through the counselling portal.
  3. Downloading the admission-related documents.

Failure to complete the fee payment and self-reporting process within the stipulated period may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

Candidates are advised to carefully prioritize their college and course preferences before the option-freezing deadline, as seat allotment will be based on the final choices submitted during the counselling process.

Last updated on 25 Jun 2026
15:59 PM
TSCHE TS EAMCET 2026 TS EAMCET
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