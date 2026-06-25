SSC CGL 2026 Registration Closes Today; Over 28 Lakh Applications Received

Summary Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications through the official SSC portal before the deadline The extended window, which opened on June 23, 2026, at 11:00 PM, provides a final opportunity for aspiring candidates to apply

The Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026 today, June 25, 2026, at 11:00 PM. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications through the official SSC portal before the deadline.

The Commission reopened the application window after receiving representations from candidates who were unable to complete the registration process within the original timeline. The extended window, which opened on June 23, 2026, at 11:00 PM, provides a final opportunity for aspiring candidates to apply.

According to SSC, over 28 lakh candidates have already successfully registered for SSC CGL 2026, making it one of the largest recruitment examinations in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recruitment drive aims to fill more than 12,000 vacancies across various ministries, departments, and offices under the Central Government.

Candidates who submit their applications within the extended registration period can pay the application fee online until June 26, 2026, at 11:00 PM.

Applicants must ensure that both the application submission and fee payment processes are completed successfully for their candidature to be considered valid.

SSC CGL 2026: Steps to Register

Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:

Visit the official SSC website. Click on the SSC CGL 2026 application link. Log in using existing credentials or complete the registration process. Fill in personal, educational, and contact details. Upload the required documents in the prescribed format. Pay the application fee, if applicable. Review all entered information carefully. Submit the application form. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Following the extension of the registration deadline, SSC has also revised the application correction schedule.

The correction facility will remain available from July 1 to July 3, 2026, up to 11:00 PM. During this period, candidates can make permissible changes to their submitted application forms.

The Commission has clarified that June 25, 2026, the revised last date for submission of applications, will now be considered the crucial date for determining eligibility conditions wherever applicable under the SSC CGL 2026 notification.

Candidates who are yet to apply are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues caused by heavy traffic on the website.