Education Boost: Bihar Eyes Higher Enrolment with New Universities and Teacher Transfer Policy

Summary The Bihar government has approved the establishment of new private universities across different districts of the state in a significant move aimed at strengthening the higher education. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday.

The Bihar government has approved the establishment of five new private universities across different districts of the state in a significant move aimed at strengthening the higher education sector and improving access to university-level studies for students. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday. The initiative is expected to contribute to an increase in the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education while creating additional opportunities for students seeking quality academic institutions within the state.

According to the decision cleared by the cabinet, the five new institutions will be established in different regions of Bihar. These include Shangza University in Madhubani district, B G University at Daraudha in Siwan district, S A University at Ashok Nagar in Nawada district, Himalaya University in Patna, and Seetyog University in Aurangabad district. The proposal, which was put forward by the state’s Higher Education Department, highlighted that the expansion of private higher educational institutions would help accommodate a larger number of students and make higher education more accessible across Bihar.

The state government believes that the addition of these universities will play a crucial role in addressing growing educational demands and providing students with more choices for pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes closer to their homes. The move is also expected to strengthen the overall educational infrastructure of Bihar and support the state’s efforts to improve participation in higher education.

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In another major decision, the Bihar Cabinet approved the Bihar State Teacher Transfer Rules, 2026, which aim to streamline and regulate the transfer of teachers, headmasters and principals serving in institutions ranging from primary schools to higher secondary schools. The newly approved framework seeks to ensure a transparent, fair and efficient transfer process while addressing both administrative requirements and employee welfare concerns.

Under the new rules, teacher transfers will be conducted through a digital portal-based system following the official notification of the regulations. Special provisions have been included to accommodate transfers on humanitarian grounds, including health-related issues, disability, spouse postings and family circumstances. Female teachers may be transferred from their home panchayat to a nearby panchayat within the same block when justified by such considerations. Similarly, male teachers may be transferred from their home block to another nearby block within the district.

The policy also allows authorities to deploy teachers to schools experiencing staff shortages, helping improve the teacher-student ratio and ensuring a more balanced distribution of teaching personnel. Officials believe that better allocation of teachers across schools will enhance classroom instruction and support smoother academic functioning. The government has stated that the primary objective of the new transfer rules is to balance the welfare of teachers with the educational interests of students and the operational requirements of schools, thereby creating a more effective and accountable education system across Bihar.