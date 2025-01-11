Tripura NEET PG Round 3 counselling registration date extended - Know how to apply

Summary Candidates who wish to register themseleves can do so at the official website dme.tripura.gov.in Earlier, the last date for registration was fixed on January 10, 2025 and the seat allotment result was scheduled to be released on January 15

The registration deadline for the Tripura National Eligibility Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) round 3 counselling has been extended by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tripura.

Candidates who wish to register themseleves can do so at the official website dme.tripura.gov.in

Earlier, the last date for registration was fixed on January 10, 2025 and the seat allotment result was scheduled to be released on January 15. The revised date for the release of the seat allotment result will soon be declared by DME, Tripura.

Registration fee

General Category/EWS/OBC-NCL - Rs 8000

SC/ST/PwD - Rs 7000

Candidates who have already registered themselves in round 1 and round 2 of the counselling process, will not have to pay any fee.

How to register for Tripura NEET PG Round 3 counselling?

Step 1: Visit the official website of DME Tripura at dme.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Apply Online' available on the homepage

Step 3: Select the course for which you want to apply

Step 4: Enter your NEET Roll Number and Application Number

Step 5: Register yourself by providing necessary details

Step 6: Use your login id and password to login to your account

Step 7: Fill up the application form

Step 8: Pay application fee

Step 9: Submit your application