Tripura government

Tripura NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Admission Deadline Extended- Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2025
File Image

Summary
Interested candidates can fill choices for Tripura NEET PG 2024 stray vacancy counselling through the official website- dme.tripura.gov.in
It must be noted that candidates are required to fill new choices for the Tripura NEET PG stray vacancy round

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tripura extended the admission deadline for Tripura National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 round 3 counselling till February 15. Interested candidates can fill choices for Tripura NEET PG 2024 stray vacancy counselling through the official website- dme.tripura.gov.in.

As per the official notification candidates who do not hold a seat in the All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed Universities, or any State counselling process are eligible to participate in the Tripura NEET PG stray vacancy round counselling.

"Any candidate who is found to be holding a seat from AIQ, State, or Deemed universities will have their candidature automatically canceled for the Stray Vacancy Round", the official notice read.

It must be noted that candidates are required to fill new choices for the Tripura NEET PG stray vacancy round. The choices filled during Round-3 will not be considered for seat allotment in this round. Candidates who were allotted a seat in round-3 but failed to join the institute will not be eligible to participate in the stray vacancy round. If a candidate is allotted a seat in the Stray Vacancy Round, they must report and join the allotted. If a candidate is allotted a seat in the Stray Vacancy Round, they must report and join the allotted seat at the respective college or institute.

Tripura NEET PG Counselling Round 3: Steps to register

  1. Visit the official website- dme.tripura.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, find the ‘apply online’ link
  3. Log in to your account by entering the credentials as asked
  4. Fill in the details in the application form and pay the application fee
  5. Keep a copy of the confirmation page saved and take a printout of the same for further reference
