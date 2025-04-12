TJEE 2025

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination Releases TJEE Admit Card 2025- Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Apr 2025
15:22 PM

Summary
Candidates who wish to appear for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination will be able to download the hall ticket through the official website of TBJEE at jeeonline.tripura.gov.in
As per the schedule, the Tripura JEE answer key will be released on April 30 and the last date to raise objections was till May 7, 2025

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination issued the TJEE 2025 Admit Card on April 12, 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination will be able to download the hall ticket through the official website of TBJEE at jeeonline.tripura.gov.in.

Tripura Joint Entrance Examination conducted by the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination for admission in Engineering, Technological, Veterinary, Fishery, Agriculture and Paramedical courses under the Board will be held on April 23, 2025 at Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Khowai, Bishalgarh, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Agartala.

As per the schedule, the Tripura JEE answer key will be released on April 30 and the last date to raise objections was till May 7, 2025. The result will be announced by the end of May, 2025.

TJEE Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website at https://tbjee.nic.in/
  2. Click on the link and download admit card for TJEE-2025
  3. Login using details
  4. Download Admit card
  5. Take out a print copy for the exam centre

TJEE Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 12 Apr 2025
15:23 PM
TJEE 2025 Admit Card
