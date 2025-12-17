BPSC Declares 70th Mains Result 2025; 5,401 Candidates Shortlisted for Interviews

Summary Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Integrated 70th Combined (Mains) Competitive Examination can now check their results on the commission’s official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in The BPSC 70th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination was conducted over six days, from April 25 to April 30, 2025, at 32 examination centres across Patna

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released the BPSC 70th Mains result 2025, marking a key milestone in the recruitment process for Bihar Civil Services. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Integrated 70th Combined (Mains) Competitive Examination can now check their results on the commission’s official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC 70th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination was conducted over six days, from April 25 to April 30, 2025, at 32 examination centres across Patna. Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill a total of 2,035 vacancies across various posts under the Bihar Civil Services.

According to official information, 5,401 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview stage. The roll numbers of qualified candidates have been published in the result PDF available on the BPSC website. Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list have successfully cleared the mains examination and are eligible to appear for the next stage of the selection process.

The commission has informed that the interview schedule and admit cards will be released separately in due course on the official website.

How to Download BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their results:

Visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission at bpsc.bihar.gov.in Click on the “Results” section on the homepage Look for the link titled “Result: 70th Combined Mains Written Competitive Examination” Click on the link to open the result PDF Download and save the PDF for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the interview schedule and further instructions.