MP NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025 Registration Begins; 20 New Seats Added

The Department of Public Health and Medical Education has commenced registrations for Madhya Pradesh NEET PG round 2 counselling 2025. Eligible candidates can register for the second round of counselling till December 17.

Madhya Pradesh has received the second-highest allocation of 20 newly added postgraduate medical seats, distributed across three government medical colleges. As per the revised seat matrix, six seats have been added at Government Medical College, Shivpuri, two seats at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, and 12 seats at Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur.

According to the official schedule, the edit window for MP NEET PG counselling opened on December 16. Addressing concerns raised by candidates, the department stated that, considering the difficulty in producing Madhya Pradesh State Medical Council (MPMC) registration or the receipt of application submitted to MPMC at the time of admission, candidates will be provided a 15-day relaxation period to complete the requirement.

The revised MP NEET PG merit list will be published on December 18, while the final vacancy position will be released on December 19. Candidates will be able to fill and lock their choices from December 20 to 22, and the round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on December 24.

Candidates who are allotted seats must report in person at their respective colleges for document verification and admission between December 25 and December 29 (up to 6 pm). The option to submit willingness for upgradation for the mop-up round will also be open during the same period, until midnight.

MP NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Schedule

Registration: December 15 to 17

Edit window: December 16 to 17

Revised merit list: December 18

Objection against vacancies and disposal: December 18 to 19 (up to 2 pm)

Publication of final vacancies: December 19

Fresh choice filling and choice locking (Round 2): December 20 to 22

Second round seat allotment result: December 24

Reporting for document verification and admission: December 25 to 29 (up to 6 pm)

Willingness for upgradation for mop-up round: December 25 to 29 (up to midnight)

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official counselling portal for further updates and instructions.