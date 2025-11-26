TRB, Tamil Nadu Issues TN TET Answer Key 2025; Objection Window Open Till December 3

Summary Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the TN TET 2025 answer key for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 from the official website trb.tn.gov.in by logging in with their credentials The OMR-based TN TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 examinations were conducted on November 15 and 16, respectively

The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu, has released the provisional answer key for the Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TN TET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the TN TET 2025 answer key for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 from the official website trb.tn.gov.in by logging in with their credentials.

The OMR-based TN TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 examinations were conducted on November 15 and 16, respectively.

Along with the answer key, the board has activated the objection tracker, enabling candidates to view the master question paper with the tentative key and raise challenges. The deadline to submit objections is December 3, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

TRB has instructed candidates to submit objections only against the question numbers mentioned in the master question paper and to provide evidence strictly from standard textbooks. References from guides, notes, or the internet will not be accepted. The board also clarified that objections submitted via email, courier, post, or in person will not be considered. Submissions without valid supporting documents will be rejected.

TN TET 2025 Answer Key: Steps to Raise Objections

Visit the official website: trb.tn.gov.in Login to the candidate dashboard Click on the Objection Tracker option Read the instructions carefully and accept the declaration Click “View master question paper with tentative key” Check the correct answers marked in the master question paper Select the question number as per the master question paper Enter your objection in the given fields Upload proof from standard books only Click Save and Submit