KEA Extends Deadline for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Selection; Other Details Here

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for candidates allotted seats in the Karnataka NEET PG 2025 round 1 counselling to exercise their choices. Aspirants can now select Choice 1 or Choice 2 on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, until 4 pm today.
According to KEA, the challan for payment related to Choice 1 and Choice 2 will remain available until 1 pm on December 5. Candidates opting for Choice 1 are required to submit their original documents in person at the KEA office in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, along with the Choice 1 printout, verification slip, and fee receipt. The document submission window will be open from December 5 to December 6, between 10:30 am and 4:30 pm.
Choice 1 candidates who complete payment and document submission will be able to download their admission orders on December 7, up to 1 pm. The final deadline to report to the allotted medical college is December 7, 2025, by 5:30 pm.
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: Documents Required
Candidates must carry the following documents for the admission process:
- Admission order (candidate copy)
- Aadhaar Card
- Verification slip
- Registered mobile phone for OTP verification
- Photo verification document
- College copy of admission order
With the extended deadlines, KEA aims to ensure that candidates allotted seats in round 1 have adequate time to complete fee payment and document verification before the final admission cut-off.