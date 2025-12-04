KEA Extends Deadline for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Selection; Other Details Here

Summary Aspirants can now select Choice 1 or Choice 2 on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, until 4 pm today According to KEA, the challan for payment related to Choice 1 and Choice 2 will remain available until 1 pm on December 5

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for candidates allotted seats in the Karnataka NEET PG 2025 round 1 counselling to exercise their choices. Aspirants can now select Choice 1 or Choice 2 on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, until 4 pm today.

According to KEA, the challan for payment related to Choice 1 and Choice 2 will remain available until 1 pm on December 5. Candidates opting for Choice 1 are required to submit their original documents in person at the KEA office in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru, along with the Choice 1 printout, verification slip, and fee receipt. The document submission window will be open from December 5 to December 6, between 10:30 am and 4:30 pm.

Choice 1 candidates who complete payment and document submission will be able to download their admission orders on December 7, up to 1 pm. The final deadline to report to the allotted medical college is December 7, 2025, by 5:30 pm.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025: Documents Required

Candidates must carry the following documents for the admission process:

Admission order (candidate copy)

Aadhaar Card

Verification slip

Registered mobile phone for OTP verification

Photo verification document

College copy of admission order

With the extended deadlines, KEA aims to ensure that candidates allotted seats in round 1 have adequate time to complete fee payment and document verification before the final admission cut-off.