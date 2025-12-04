KNRUHS Releases Merit List for Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2025; 3,158 Candidates Eligible

Summary Candidates with NEET PG 2025 scores between 664 and 235 will be vying for seats under both the competent authority quota and management quota According to the university, 3,158 candidates have been declared eligible for round 1 of state counselling

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the final merit list for the Telangana NEET PG counselling 2025, paving the way for admissions to MD, MS, and PG diploma courses in the state. Candidates with NEET PG 2025 scores between 664 and 235 will be vying for seats under both the competent authority quota and management quota.

According to the university, 3,158 candidates have been declared eligible for round 1 of state counselling. The provisional merit list earlier listed 3,047 candidates as eligible, while 285 applicants were marked ineligible due to issues relating to certificate submission and local status verification.

Following the release of the provisional list, 111 candidates submitted updated certificates, allowing them to secure eligibility under both non-service and in-service categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a major policy shift this year, the Telangana government has introduced 85% reservation for local candidates in PG medical admissions under the management quota in private medical colleges—a move expected to significantly influence seat distribution.

Under the Telangana NEET PG bond policy, candidates who withdraw from the course after the second round of counselling or later will face a penalty of ₹50 lakh. The state currently offers 318 PG medical seats and 70 PG dental seats across various colleges.

KNRUHS has announced that the detailed schedule for round 1 counselling will soon be available on its official website, knruhs.telangana.gov.in. Once the schedule is released, eligible candidates must exercise web options by selecting their preferred courses and colleges in order of priority.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), responsible for conducting the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling, has set December 7 as the deadline for completing state-level round 1 counselling. However, the delay in publishing the Telangana schedule may challenge the overall admission timeline, which has already been disrupted due to legal disputes and late notifications earlier this year.

The state’s PG medical admission process is expected to intensify in the coming days as candidates prepare for the first round of seat allotment.