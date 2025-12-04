TNPSC Announces Recruitment Calendar 2026; Group 4 Vacancies for 2025 Increased to 5,307

Summary The commission has added 645 new vacancies to the previously announced posts, raising the total number of vacancies for the Group 4 recruitment to 5,307 Earlier, the commission had notified 3,935 vacancies for positions including Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Stenographer, Forest Guard and several other posts

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released its annual recruitment calendar for 2026, along with a major update on the TNPSC Group 4 recruitment 2025. The commission has added 645 new vacancies to the previously announced posts, raising the total number of vacancies for the Group 4 recruitment to 5,307.

Earlier, the commission had notified 3,935 vacancies for positions including Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Stenographer, Forest Guard and several other posts. An addendum announcing 727 additional vacancies was issued on September 26. With the latest addendum adding 645 more posts, the overall vacancies for the 2025 cycle have significantly increased.

According to TNPSC, this expansion marks a notable rise compared to previous years. Excluding Forester and Forest Guard posts, the average number of vacancies filled in the 2022 and 2024 recruitment cycles stood at 3,560. With the revised figure, 1,541 more vacancies will be filled in 2025, offering enhanced employment opportunities for government job aspirants in Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the commission has issued a strict instruction regarding certificate verification for Group 4 candidates. Those who were employed in government service at the time of application—or who joined government service afterwards—must submit a valid No Objection Certificate (NOC) during the original certificate verification process. Failure to produce the NOC will result in rejection of the application, and the candidate will not be permitted to attend counselling.

TNPSC Annual Calendar 2026

Combined Technical Services Examination (Non-Interview Posts): August 8 (Exam Date); May 20 (Notification Date)

Combined Civil Services Examination -I (Group I Services): September 6 (Exam Date); June 23 (Notification Date)

Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma / ITI Level): September 20 (Exam Date); July 7 (Notification Date)

Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services): October 25 (Exam Date); August 11 (Notification Date)

Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts): November 11 (Exam Date); August 31 (Notification Date)

Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group IV Services): December 12 (Exam Date); October 6 (Notification Date)