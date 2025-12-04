Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission

TNPSC Announces Recruitment Calendar 2026; Group 4 Vacancies for 2025 Increased to 5,307

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Dec 2025
13:36 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The commission has added 645 new vacancies to the previously announced posts, raising the total number of vacancies for the Group 4 recruitment to 5,307
Earlier, the commission had notified 3,935 vacancies for positions including Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Stenographer, Forest Guard and several other posts

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released its annual recruitment calendar for 2026, along with a major update on the TNPSC Group 4 recruitment 2025. The commission has added 645 new vacancies to the previously announced posts, raising the total number of vacancies for the Group 4 recruitment to 5,307.

Earlier, the commission had notified 3,935 vacancies for positions including Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Stenographer, Forest Guard and several other posts. An addendum announcing 727 additional vacancies was issued on September 26. With the latest addendum adding 645 more posts, the overall vacancies for the 2025 cycle have significantly increased.

According to TNPSC, this expansion marks a notable rise compared to previous years. Excluding Forester and Forest Guard posts, the average number of vacancies filled in the 2022 and 2024 recruitment cycles stood at 3,560. With the revised figure, 1,541 more vacancies will be filled in 2025, offering enhanced employment opportunities for government job aspirants in Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the commission has issued a strict instruction regarding certificate verification for Group 4 candidates. Those who were employed in government service at the time of application—or who joined government service afterwards—must submit a valid No Objection Certificate (NOC) during the original certificate verification process. Failure to produce the NOC will result in rejection of the application, and the candidate will not be permitted to attend counselling.

TNPSC Annual Calendar 2026

Combined Technical Services Examination (Non-Interview Posts): August 8 (Exam Date); May 20 (Notification Date)

Combined Civil Services Examination -I (Group I Services): September 6 (Exam Date); June 23 (Notification Date)

Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma / ITI Level): September 20 (Exam Date); July 7 (Notification Date)

Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services): October 25 (Exam Date); August 11 (Notification Date)

Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts): November 11 (Exam Date); August 31 (Notification Date)

Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group IV Services): December 12 (Exam Date); October 6 (Notification Date)

Last updated on 04 Dec 2025
13:38 PM
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission TNPSC recruitment exams
Similar stories
Rajasthan government

RSSB Patwari Result 2025 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; 4,479 Candidates Marked Inelig. . .

NEET counselling

Tamil Nadu NEET PG Round 1: Only 2,355 Candidates Allotted Seats; Reporting Deadline . . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Extends Deadline for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Selection; Other Detai. . .

NEET counselling

KNRUHS Releases Merit List for Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2025; 3,158 Candidates E. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Rajasthan government

RSSB Patwari Result 2025 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; 4,479 Candidates Marked Inelig. . .

NEET counselling

Tamil Nadu NEET PG Round 1: Only 2,355 Candidates Allotted Seats; Reporting Deadline . . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA Extends Deadline for Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Selection; Other Detai. . .

NEET counselling

KNRUHS Releases Merit List for Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2025; 3,158 Candidates E. . .

UPSC

SC Directs UPSC to Allow Scribe Changes Till Exam Week, File Plan for Screen-Reader R. . .

Bihar STET

Bihar STET Answer Key 2025 - BSEB to Refund Excess Fees Charged for Objection Submiss. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality