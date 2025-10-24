Tamil Nadu government

TNUSRB Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released at tnusrb.tn.gov.in- 3,644 Posts Available

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Oct 2025
14:09 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can access the TNUSRB hall ticket 2025 on the official website, tnusrb.tn.gov.in, using their registration ID and password
TNUSRB will conduct the police constable exam on November 9 for 3,644 posts available

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the TNUSRB Police Constable Admit Card 2025 for the upcoming written examination. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment can now download their TNUSRB hall ticket 2025 from the official website — tnusrb.tn.gov.in — by logging in with their registration ID and password.

The TNUSRB Police Constable Exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 9, 2025, for a total of 3,644 vacancies. The recruitment drive aims to fill positions in various police departments across Tamil Nadu.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof — such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, driving licence, or passport — to the examination centre for verification purposes. Entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without these documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

TNUSRB Police Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website — tnusrb.tn.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link titled “TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025” available on the homepage.
  3. Enter your registration ID and password, then click on Submit.
  4. Your TNUSRB Police Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.
  5. Check all details carefully, download the hall ticket, and take a printout for future reference.

The admit card contains important details such as the exam date, reporting time, venue, and exam-day instructions. Candidates are advised to read the guidelines mentioned on the admit card thoroughly and follow them on the exam day.

In case of any discrepancies or errors on the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the TNUSRB helpline at 044-28413658 between 10 AM and 5:45 PM, or email tnusrb@nic.in. For technical assistance, candidates can also call +91 7309173051 / 59124 during the same hours or email tnusrbrecruitment@gmail.com.

The release of the admit card marks a crucial step in the TNUSRB Police Constable recruitment process 2025, and candidates are urged to download and verify their hall tickets well ahead of the examination date.

Last updated on 24 Oct 2025
14:09 PM
Tamil Nadu government Police recruitment Admit Card constable
Similar stories
IIT Madras

IIT Madras Extends Registration Deadline for Executive MBA 2025! Check Last Date Her. . .

preliminary examination

UPPSC to Deactivate PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 Link Today at uppsc.up.nic.in- Read D. . .

Karnataka Examination Authority

KEA To Release KSET Hall Ticket 2025 Shortly; Exam Scheduled for November 2

ICSI CS

ICSI CS December 2025 Registration Reopens - Enrolment Begins, Check Key Dates and St. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIT Madras

IIT Madras Extends Registration Deadline for Executive MBA 2025! Check Last Date Her. . .

preliminary examination

UPPSC to Deactivate PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 Link Today at uppsc.up.nic.in- Read D. . .

Karnataka Examination Authority

KEA To Release KSET Hall Ticket 2025 Shortly; Exam Scheduled for November 2

IIM Calcutta

IIM-Calcutta and SRFTI Sign MoU to Foster Academic and Creative Collaboration

ICSI CS

ICSI CS December 2025 Registration Reopens - Enrolment Begins, Check Key Dates and St. . .

WB NEET UG 2025

West Bengal NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Revised; Registration Open

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality