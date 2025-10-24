TNUSRB Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released at tnusrb.tn.gov.in- 3,644 Posts Available

Summary Candidates can access the TNUSRB hall ticket 2025 on the official website, tnusrb.tn.gov.in, using their registration ID and password TNUSRB will conduct the police constable exam on November 9 for 3,644 posts available

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the TNUSRB Police Constable Admit Card 2025 for the upcoming written examination. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment can now download their TNUSRB hall ticket 2025 from the official website — tnusrb.tn.gov.in — by logging in with their registration ID and password.

The TNUSRB Police Constable Exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 9, 2025, for a total of 3,644 vacancies. The recruitment drive aims to fill positions in various police departments across Tamil Nadu.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof — such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, driving licence, or passport — to the examination centre for verification purposes. Entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without these documents.

TNUSRB Police Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website — tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Click on the link titled “TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2025” available on the homepage. Enter your registration ID and password, then click on Submit. Your TNUSRB Police Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen. Check all details carefully, download the hall ticket, and take a printout for future reference.

The admit card contains important details such as the exam date, reporting time, venue, and exam-day instructions. Candidates are advised to read the guidelines mentioned on the admit card thoroughly and follow them on the exam day.

In case of any discrepancies or errors on the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the TNUSRB helpline at 044-28413658 between 10 AM and 5:45 PM, or email tnusrb@nic.in. For technical assistance, candidates can also call +91 7309173051 / 59124 during the same hours or email tnusrbrecruitment@gmail.com.

The release of the admit card marks a crucial step in the TNUSRB Police Constable recruitment process 2025, and candidates are urged to download and verify their hall tickets well ahead of the examination date.