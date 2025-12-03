DME, Madhya Pradesh Revises MP NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Schedule; Know Details Here

Summary As per the updated timeline, NEET-qualified candidates can register for the counselling session until midnight today The registration link for the MP NEET PG 2025 round 1 counselling is active on the official portal, dme.mponline.gov.in

The Department of Medical Education (DME), Bhopal has announced a revised schedule for the Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2025 round 1 counselling process for admissions to MD, MS and postgraduate diploma programmes. As per the updated timeline, NEET-qualified candidates can register for the counselling session until midnight today.

The registration link for the MP NEET PG 2025 round 1 counselling is active on the official portal, dme.mponline.gov.in. DME has confirmed that the revised merit list for round 1 will be released tomorrow, December 4.

Following the publication of the merit list, choice filling and locking for eligible candidates will begin on December 4 from 5 pm. Aspirants can select and lock their preferred courses and colleges until December 5.

The round 1 seat allotment results will be declared on December 7, determining admissions to medical postgraduate colleges across the state. As per the official notice, 50% of MP’s NEET PG seats fall under the All India Quota (AIQ), while the remaining 50% are reserved under the state quota.

This year, a total of 830 seats are available across MD, MS and PG diploma programmes, along with 313 MDS seats for dental postgraduate admissions. The merit list for MP NEET PG 2025 counselling will be prepared based on candidates’ NEET PG scores and applicable reservation guidelines.

DME has advised candidates to closely follow the revised schedule and complete all required steps within the specified deadlines to secure their postgraduate medical seats in the state.