DNB Final December 2025 - NBEMS to Reopen Applications for Practical Exam; Check Schedule

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the reopening of the application window for the Theory & Practical and Only Practical Examination of the DNB Final December 2025 session. As per the official notification, candidates can submit their applications for the ‘Only Practical’ examination between December 4 (3 PM) and December 17 (11.55 PM), 2025. NBEMS has clarified that applicants who have already submitted their forms earlier do not need to apply again.

The decision to reopen the application window comes after the Board received several representations from candidates requesting additional time. NBEMS will conduct the DNB Final Theory Examination for the December 2025 session on December 18, 19, 20, and 21 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode at designated centres across the country.

Earlier, the Board had extended the thesis submission deadline to November 12, granting candidates more time to complete their academic requirements. Candidates who clear the theory examination will be eligible to appear for the practical examination. Those who do not qualify for the theory exam will be required to reappear for the theory component in the next session.

Eligible candidates include those who have completed or are completing their prescribed training as DNB/DrNB trainees at NBEMS-accredited institutions and have been duly registered with the Board. Submission of the required training completion certificate is mandatory to appear for the final examination in the respective speciality.

For assistance regarding application submission, payment failures, refunds, or technical issues, candidates can reach the NBEMS Candidate Care Support or raise queries through the helpline portal available via the applicant login.