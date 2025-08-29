TNPSC

TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Result 2025 Announced - Check Merit List and Mains Exam Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Aug 2025
10:09 AM

Summary
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially declared the results of the TNPSC Group 1 Preliminary Examination 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website — tnpsc.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially declared the results of the TNPSC Group 1 Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website — tnpsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, candidates shortlisted in the prelims will now appear for the TNPSC Group 1 Main Written Examination, which is scheduled to be conducted from December 12 to 14, 2025, at the Chennai exam centre only. The preliminary exam was held on June 15, 2025.

To download the TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Result 2025, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the “Combined Civil Services Examination 2025 List of Candidates Admitted To Main Written Examination” link available on the homepage, and download the result PDF for future reference.

Candidates provisionally admitted to the mains exam are required to pay an examination fee of ₹200 and upload scanned copies of all supporting documents between September 3 and 12, 2025. The Commission has clarified that admission to the mains stage is purely provisional and subject to verification of claims made during the online application process. These include age, educational qualification, communal category, PSTM status, and differently-abled category, among others.

The TNPSC notice also emphasised that candidates who fail to upload the required documents within the stipulated time will not be admitted to the next stage of the selection process. Applicants are further advised to keep track of updates through the Commission’s official website.

Find the shortlisted candidates' list here.

