TNPSC Group B Combined Civil Services Exam Result 2024 OUT- Direct Link Here

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) issued the result of the Combined Civil Services Examination (GROUP I-B Service) on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

As per the official website, the result of the post of assistant commissioner in the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (Administration) Service included in the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group I-B Service) has been released.

“The list of Register Number of candidates selected provisionally for appointment by direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Commissioner in the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments(Administration) Service included in Combined Civil Services Examination (Group I-B Service) (Notification No.05/2024) for which an interview was held on 06.03.2025 FN is furnished,” read the official website.

The TNPSC Prelims examination took place on 12/07/2024 and the mains examination was held from 3/12/2024 to 6/12/2024. The commission also released the roll numbers of candidates whose results were withheld due to pending receipt and acceptance of certain documents, etc.

TNPSC Group 2 Combined Civil Services Results 2024: Direct Link

TNPSC Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Results out
