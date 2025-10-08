Tamil Nadu government

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in- Objection Window Opens

Posted on 08 Oct 2025
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam can now download the TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025 from the official website — tnpsc.gov.in
TNPSC has invited objections to the provisional answer key, which can be submitted until October 14, 2025, at 5:45 PM

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group 2 and 2A services). Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam can now download the TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025 from the official website — tnpsc.gov.in.

The Group 2 preliminary exam was conducted on September 28, 2025, in a single shift. A massive 5.53 lakh candidates had registered for the examination, which is being held to fill a total of 645 vacancies across various Group 2 and 2A posts in Tamil Nadu state services.

TNPSC has invited objections to the provisional answer key, which can be submitted until October 14, 2025, at 5:45 PM. However, the Commission has noted that question number 93 in the General English paper and question number 101 in the General Studies paper are not open to direct challenge, as these have already been referred to an expert committee for review.

Nevertheless, candidates are allowed to submit their grievances regarding these two questions as well, provided they furnish proper supporting evidence, TNPSC clarified in its official notice.

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025: Steps to Raise Objections

  1. Visit the official TNPSC website: tnpsc.gov.in
  2. Navigate to the “Answer Key” section on the homepage
  3. Click on the relevant link for Group 2 Answer Key 2025
  4. Log in using your credentials to view the answer key
  5. Follow the instructions to submit objections with supporting documents
  6. Submit your challenge before the deadline: October 14, 5:45 PM

Once the objection window closes, TNPSC will review all the submitted challenges and release the final answer key. The results of the Group 2 Prelims will be declared based on this final key.

Candidates are advised to download the answer key and compare it with their responses to estimate their preliminary scores. Regular updates will be posted on the TNPSC website regarding further stages of the selection process.

