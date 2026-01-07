school closure

Dense Fog, Cold Conditions Prevail! All CBSE, ICSE and Other Board Schools Closed in UP

PTI
PTI
Posted on 07 Jan 2026
10:26 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district have ordered the closure of all schools up to class 8 till January 10.
Schools have been instructed to strictly comply with the directive.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district have ordered the closure of all schools up to class 8 till January 10 in view of the dense fog and severe cold conditions, officials said on Tuesday.

The order applies to all recognised schools affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE, IB, the Uttar Pradesh Board and other boards operating in the district, District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar said in an official order.

The decision has been taken in compliance with the directions issued by the district magistrate, keeping in mind student safety amid prevailing weather conditions, the order said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schools have been instructed to strictly comply with the directive, Panwar added.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, while it was predicted at 8 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday, 9 degrees Celsius for Friday and Saturday.

The IMD also predicted fog or mist during early morning hours till January 10.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 07 Jan 2026
10:27 AM
school closure Gautam Buddh Nagar Uttar Pradesh cold wave Fog
Similar stories
AISSEE 2026

AISSEE 2026 Exam City Slip Released for January 18 Test - Direct Download Link Here

AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025 Out: Check Withdrawn Questions and Result Update by BCI

NEET PG 2025

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2025 Released- 805 Candidates Qualify

MCC

NEET PG 2025: UP State Counselling Deferred Due to MCC Round 3 Delay; Read Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AISSEE 2026

AISSEE 2026 Exam City Slip Released for January 18 Test - Direct Download Link Here

AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025 Out: Check Withdrawn Questions and Result Update by BCI

NEET PG 2025

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2025 Released- 805 Candidates Qualify

MCC

NEET PG 2025: UP State Counselling Deferred Due to MCC Round 3 Delay; Read Details

Vivekananda Mission School Joka

Vivekananda Mission School, Joka Celebrates Annual Function and Prize Distribution Ce. . .

Dubai

International AYUSH Conference in Dubai to Spotlight Traditional Healthcare Systems

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality