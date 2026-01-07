Dense Fog, Cold Conditions Prevail! All CBSE, ICSE and Other Board Schools Closed in UP

Summary Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district have ordered the closure of all schools up to class 8 till January 10. Schools have been instructed to strictly comply with the directive.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district have ordered the closure of all schools up to class 8 till January 10 in view of the dense fog and severe cold conditions, officials said on Tuesday.

The order applies to all recognised schools affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE, IB, the Uttar Pradesh Board and other boards operating in the district, District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar said in an official order.

The decision has been taken in compliance with the directions issued by the district magistrate, keeping in mind student safety amid prevailing weather conditions, the order said.

Schools have been instructed to strictly comply with the directive, Panwar added.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, while it was predicted at 8 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday, 9 degrees Celsius for Friday and Saturday.

The IMD also predicted fog or mist during early morning hours till January 10.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.