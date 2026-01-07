AISSEE 2026

AISSEE 2026 Exam City Slip Released for January 18 Test - Direct Download Link Here

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the city intimation slip for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026.
Candidates who have registered for the examination can now access and download their AISSEE city slip from the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the advanced city intimation slip for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now access and download their AISSEE city slip from the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society, using their login credentials.

According to the official schedule, the exam will be conducted on January 18, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode at 464 centres across the country.

To download the exam city intimation slip, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the link titled ‘Advance City Intimation for AISSEE-2026’ available on the homepage. After entering their application number, password, and security pin, the city slip will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should download and save the document for future reference. The city slip has been issued in advance to help candidates plan their travel and accommodation accordingly.

The NTA has clarified that the AISSEE 2026 city intimation slip is not the same as the admit card. The city slip only indicates the city in which the examination centre will be located, while the admit card will contain comprehensive details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, subject, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and the complete address of the exam centre.

According to the agency, the admit card for the January 18 exam will be released in due course. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and ensure that they download both the city slip and the admit card within the stipulated timelines.

Find the direct city slip download link here.

