WB HS Improvement Exam 2026 From This Year, Council Introduces Two Major Reforms

Summary Along with announcing the WB Higher Secondary results 2026, the council introduced two major academic reforms for Class 12 students From this year onwards, WBCHSE will conduct improvement examinations for Higher Secondary candidates and will also publish a detailed subject-wise statistical analysis for every school across the state

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Thursday declared the results of the WB HS Examination 2026, with the overall pass percentage recorded at 91.23%.

Along with announcing the Higher Secondary results, the council introduced two major academic reforms for Class 12 students. From this year onwards, WBCHSE will conduct improvement examinations for Higher Secondary candidates and will also publish a detailed subject-wise statistical analysis for every school across the state.

According to the board, the new statistical analysis system will provide a comprehensive performance report for each school. The report will include details such as the number of students who appeared for the examination, pass percentages, and the number of students securing marks above 90% and 95% in different subjects.

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Officials said the initiative has been introduced to help schools evaluate academic performance more effectively and identify areas requiring improvement. The move is also expected to increase transparency in the assessment process and provide comparative academic data for institutions.

The introduction of improvement examinations is likely to benefit students seeking to enhance their marks for higher education admissions and competitive opportunities. Detailed guidelines regarding the improvement exam schedule and application procedure are expected to be released by the council separately.

Students can access their provisional digital marksheets through the official websites — WB Results and WBCHSE Official Website.