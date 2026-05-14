WBCHSE

WB HS Improvement Exam 2026 From This Year, Council Introduces Two Major Reforms

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 May 2026
12:09 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Along with announcing the WB Higher Secondary results 2026, the council introduced two major academic reforms for Class 12 students
From this year onwards, WBCHSE will conduct improvement examinations for Higher Secondary candidates and will also publish a detailed subject-wise statistical analysis for every school across the state

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Thursday declared the results of the WB HS Examination 2026, with the overall pass percentage recorded at 91.23%.

Along with announcing the Higher Secondary results, the council introduced two major academic reforms for Class 12 students. From this year onwards, WBCHSE will conduct improvement examinations for Higher Secondary candidates and will also publish a detailed subject-wise statistical analysis for every school across the state.

According to the board, the new statistical analysis system will provide a comprehensive performance report for each school. The report will include details such as the number of students who appeared for the examination, pass percentages, and the number of students securing marks above 90% and 95% in different subjects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said the initiative has been introduced to help schools evaluate academic performance more effectively and identify areas requiring improvement. The move is also expected to increase transparency in the assessment process and provide comparative academic data for institutions.

The introduction of improvement examinations is likely to benefit students seeking to enhance their marks for higher education admissions and competitive opportunities. Detailed guidelines regarding the improvement exam schedule and application procedure are expected to be released by the council separately.

Students can access their provisional digital marksheets through the official websites — WB Results and WBCHSE Official Website.

Last updated on 14 May 2026
12:10 PM
WBCHSE WB HS 2026 Results out
Similar stories
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

KVS, NVS Release Tier-2 Answer Key 2026 For More than 15000 Vacancies; Challenge Till. . .

WB HS 2026

WB HS Toppers List 2026 Announced by WBCHSE - Check Top Students’ Marks and Grades

WBCHSE

WB HS Class 12th Result 2026 Link Active at wbresults.nic.in; District Wise Performan. . .

WBCHSE

WB HS Madhyamik Result 2026 Out; Rank 1 Secures 99.2%, Purba Medinipur District Tops

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WB HS 2026

WB HS Result 2026 Declared, Adrito Pal Tops! Check Class 12 Pass Percent and Exam Sta. . .

Summer vacation

WB Government Extends Ongoing Summer Break Due to Heat Conditions; Check School Guide. . .

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)

KVS, NVS Release Tier-2 Answer Key 2026 For More than 15000 Vacancies; Challenge Till. . .

WB HS 2026

WB HS Toppers List 2026 Announced by WBCHSE - Check Top Students’ Marks and Grades

WBCHSE

WB HS Class 12th Result 2026 Link Active at wbresults.nic.in; District Wise Performan. . .

WBCHSE

WB HS Madhyamik Result 2026 Out; Rank 1 Secures 99.2%, Purba Medinipur District Tops

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality