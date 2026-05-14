Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)

JSSC Announces Jharkhand ANM Exam Result 2026; 3,600 Candidates Shortlisted

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 May 2026
12:48 PM

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Summary
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has officially declared the result of the Jharkhand ANM Competitive Examination 2025 on its official website — JSSC Official Website
The recruitment examination was conducted to fill 3,181 vacancies for the post of Female Health Worker (ANM) across the state, including 3,000 regular posts and 181 backlog vacancies

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has officially declared the result of the Jharkhand ANM Competitive Examination 2025 on its official website — JSSC Official Website.

The recruitment examination was conducted to fill 3,181 vacancies for the post of Female Health Worker (ANM) across the state, including 3,000 regular posts and 181 backlog vacancies.

The computer-based examination was held on March 18 and 19, 2026, at multiple examination centres across Jharkhand. According to details released by the commission, nearly 3,600 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

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Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for document verification, which is scheduled to be conducted from May 18 to May 26, 2026.

The verification process will take place at the JSSC office in Ranchi, specifically at Namkom, and will be conducted in two shifts daily.

Candidates have been instructed to report at the venue well before the allotted reporting time and carry all original documents along with photocopies. Required documents include:

  • Educational certificates
  • Nursing qualification certificates
  • Caste certificate
  • Domicile certificate
  • Valid identity proof
  • Other supporting documents

Following the completion of document verification, candidates who qualify will undergo a medical examination. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of performance in the computer-based test, successful document verification, and medical fitness clearance.

JSSC JANMCE Result 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official JSSC website.
  2. Click on the “JANMCE Result 2026” link available on the homepage.
  3. Open the PDF file containing shortlisted candidates’ roll numbers.
  4. Use Ctrl+F to search for the roll number.
  5. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates regarding document verification schedules and the subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

Last updated on 14 May 2026
12:51 PM
Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Results out
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