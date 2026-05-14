Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2026 Out; Girls Lead with 91.64% Pass Rate

Summary Students who appeared for the Haryana Board Class 10 examinations will be able to access their marksheets through the official website — BSEH Official Website Among districts, Charkhi Dadri secured the top position in pass percentage, followed by Jind in second place and Mahendragarh in third. Nuh remained at the bottom of the district rankings

The Board of School Education Haryana has declared the HBSE Secondary School Examination Result 2026 today at 1 PM. The results were announced by Board Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar during a press conference held in Bhiwani on Thursday.

Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website — BSEH Official Website — as well as on other portal such as Results.gov.in.

A total of 2,76,640 regular students appeared for the examination, out of which 2,47,860 candidates successfully passed. Additionally, 6,201 students have been placed in the Essential Repeat (E.R.) category and will be required to reappear in the examination.

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Girls once again outperformed boys in the Haryana Board Class 10 results. Out of 1,33,530 girls who appeared, 1,22,367 passed, recording a pass percentage of 91.64%. Among boys, 1,25,493 out of 1,43,110 candidates cleared the examination, resulting in a pass percentage of 87.69%. The gap between boys and girls stood at 3.95 percentage points in favour of girls.

Among districts, Charkhi Dadri secured the top position in pass percentage, followed by Jind in second place and Mahendragarh in third. Nuh remained at the bottom of the district rankings.

Candidates can download their marksheets by entering their roll number and date of birth on the official portal. The marksheet includes subject-wise marks, grades, division, and qualifying status. In case of heavy traffic, students can also access results via DigiLocker or SMS services.

The Haryana Board follows the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) system, where internal assessment and practical marks are also included in the final result. Students who fail in one or two subjects may be eligible for compartment examinations as per board rules.

Last year’s result saw a similar trend, with girls outperforming boys across the state.

HBSE Haryana 10th Result 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of BSEH. Click on the “Results” section on the homepage. Select the “Secondary Examination March 2026 Result” link. Enter roll number and date of birth. Submit the details. The Class 10 marksheet will appear on the screen. Download and save the marksheet for future reference