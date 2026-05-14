Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026 Out at predeledraj2026.com - Pre DElEd Hall Ticket Direct Link Here

Summary Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has issued the admit cards for the Rajasthan Pre-DElEd (BSTC) Examination 2026 for admission to DElEd (General and Sanskrit) courses. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets through the official website.

Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has issued the admit cards for the Rajasthan Pre-DElEd (BSTC) Examination 2026 for admission to DElEd (General and Sanskrit) courses. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets through the official website - predeledraj2026.com.

The Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DElEd 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 20, 2026. Applicants can access their admit cards online by visiting predeledraj2026.in and logging in using their registration number and password.

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination. Candidates have been instructed to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid government-issued photo identity proof to the examination centre. Entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without these documents.

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According to the official notification, candidates should carefully read the instructions mentioned on the admit card and strictly follow all exam-day guidelines. The hall ticket contains important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, guardian’s name, examination centre address, reporting time, and examination timings.

Applicants have also been advised to verify all information printed on the admit card immediately after downloading it. In case of any discrepancy or error in personal or examination details, candidates should promptly contact the concerned authorities for correction before the examination date.

The Pre-DElEd examination, earlier known as BSTC, is conducted for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education programmes offered by institutions across Rajasthan. The examination serves as the gateway for candidates seeking admission into teacher training courses in the state.

To download the Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the admit card link available on the homepage, enter their registration credentials, and submit the details. The hall ticket will then appear on the screen, following which candidates should download and save it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portal for any further updates related to the examination schedule, instructions, or other announcements.

Find the direct download link here.