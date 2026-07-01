TNEA 2026 Rank List Out: Akshitha N Tops, 53 Candidates Secure Perfect Score; Counselling Dates

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 rank list was released on Wednesday, July 1, marking the beginning of the counselling phase for over 2.36 lakh candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes across the state.

The rank list was announced by Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister P. Viswanathan and includes 2,36,017 applicants who registered for the centralized admission process. This year, 53 candidates secured a perfect cut-off score of 200 out of 200, highlighting an exceptional level of academic performance.

Akshitha N from Dharmapuri has emerged as the state topper in the TNEA 2026 rank list, securing the first rank in one of Tamil Nadu's largest engineering admission processes.

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Her performance places her at the top of the merit list, which forms the basis for seat allotment during the upcoming counselling process.

Along with the rank list, the Higher Education Department also announced the counselling schedule for engineering admissions.

Counselling for special category candidates will be held on July 13 and 14, while online counselling for other eligible candidates is scheduled to take place from July 20 to July 30.

During counselling, candidates will be allotted seats based on their rank, reservation category, preferred colleges and branches, and seat availability.

With the publication of the rank list, the TNEA 2026 admission process has entered its next stage. Candidates are advised to keep their documents ready and regularly check the official portal for counselling updates, choice filling, and seat allotment notifications.

Admissions to engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu for the 2026-27 academic session will be finalized through the centralized counselling process.

TNEA Rank List 2026: Steps to Download



Candidates can follow these steps to access their rank details:

Visit the official TNEA website.

Click on the 'Rank Details' or 'TNEA 2026 Rank List' link on the homepage.

Log in using the required credentials, if prompted.

View your rank and other admission details.

Download and save the rank card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to monitor the official TNEA website for the latest updates on counselling, seat allotment, and the admission process.