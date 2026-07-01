Maharashtra ITI Admission 2026 Process Begins, Detailed Schedule Out - Check Dates

Summary The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET), Maharashtra, has released the detailed schedule for Maharashtra ITI Admission 2026. Eligible candidates can complete the admission formalities through the official admission portal (admission.dvet.gov.in).

The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET), Maharashtra, has released the detailed schedule for Maharashtra ITI Admission 2026. Eligible candidates can complete the admission formalities through the official admission portal (admission.dvet.gov.in).

As part of the admission procedure, candidates who have submitted their applications are required to fill in their preferred trades and institutes through the online Option Form available on the admission portal. Applicants must log in using their registration credentials and carefully select their choices and priorities for the first admission round.

To complete the application confirmation process, candidates must visit the nearest facilitation centre with the required original documents along with a set of photocopies. The submitted documents will be verified, and only those applicants whose credentials are found to be correct will be considered eligible for seat allotment in subsequent rounds. According to the admission authorities, the applicant pool this year includes 23 candidates who secured a perfect score of 100 per cent in their Class 10 examinations, highlighting the growing interest in vocational and skill-based education.

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The first round of admissions will begin with the publication of the CAP Round 1 allotment list on July 2. Candidates allotted seats in this round will have to complete reporting and admission confirmation procedures between July 3 and July 7. During the same period, candidates will also be able to submit options and preferences for the second round of admissions. Applicants who choose not to submit fresh options will automatically have their previously submitted preferences considered for the next round.

The selection list for the second admission round will be released on July 12, followed by document verification and final admission procedures from July 13 to July 16. Candidates wishing to participate in the third round will be able to submit fresh preferences during the same period. The Round 3 selection list is scheduled for publication on July 21, while document verification and admission confirmation for selected candidates will take place between July 22 and July 25.

The fourth and final centralised admission round will follow a similar process. Candidates can submit new preferences from July 22 to July 25, after which the Round 4 selection list will be announced on July 30. Successful candidates will be required to complete document verification and final admission formalities between July 31 and August 4.

DVET has also provided an opportunity for candidates who miss earlier deadlines or need to make corrections to their applications. A merit-based direct online admission process will remain available from July 3 to August 4. Additionally, an institutional-level counselling round will be conducted in August 2026 to fill any seats that remain vacant after the completion of the centralised rounds. Separate admission procedures for private Industrial Training Institutes will commence on July 13 and continue until all available vacancies are filled.

Maharashtra ITI admissions are conducted annually to facilitate enrolment in vocational certificate and training programmes designed to equip students with specialised technical and non-technical skills, enhancing their employability and career prospects in various industries.