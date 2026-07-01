DU CSAS UG 2026 Phase 2 Begins Soon, University to Revise BA Course Combinations - All Details

Summary The University of Delhi (DU) is set to announce revised combinations for several Bachelor of Arts (BA) programmes this week. The proposed changes are part of the university’s efforts to address persistently low seat occupancy in certain undergraduate programmes.

The University of Delhi (DU) is set to announce revised combinations for several Bachelor of Arts (BA) programmes this week as it prepares to launch the second phase of undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System for Undergraduate Admissions (CSAS-UG) 2026-27. The proposed changes are part of the university’s efforts to address persistently low seat occupancy in certain undergraduate programmes and improve enrolment across disciplines that have witnessed limited student demand in recent years.

The development comes amid an ongoing undergraduate admission cycle that has already attracted significant interest from aspirants across the country. According to university officials, DU had received approximately 82,940 registrations for undergraduate admissions through the CSAS portal as of Tuesday evening. The university began the first phase of the registration process on June 26, inviting applications from candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 and are seeking admission to various colleges affiliated with the institution.

Admissions for the 2026-27 academic session will be conducted for 73 undergraduate programmes and more than 100 BA programme combinations offered across 67 colleges. As in previous years, admissions will be based entirely on CUET-UG 2026 scores, subject to programme-specific eligibility requirements prescribed by the university. Candidates who complete the first phase of registration will subsequently be required to participate in the second phase of CSAS, during which they will submit their preferred combinations of colleges and academic programmes.

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Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi stated that the university is in the final stages of reviewing and restructuring BA programme combinations after conducting a detailed analysis of admission patterns over the past few years. She indicated that the exercise is based entirely on data and reflects the university’s efforts to align academic offerings with student preferences and demand trends. The revised combinations are expected to be announced alongside the commencement of the second phase of the CSAS admission process.

To address low enrolment in certain disciplines, Delhi University had earlier constituted a committee to examine strategies for improving seat-fill rates in undergraduate courses. Among the recommendations put forward by the panel was the restructuring of existing BA combinations by merging subjects that attract relatively low admissions with more popular disciplines. The committee concluded that such a move could help make these programmes more attractive to prospective students while ensuring optimal utilisation of available seats.

Particular attention was given to language disciplines that have historically recorded low enrolment numbers. Subjects such as Urdu, Arabic, Persian, Bengali and Telugu were identified as programmes that could potentially benefit from being combined with other academic disciplines within a single BA degree structure. The university believes that such combinations may increase student interest and improve overall participation in these courses.

Based on the subject mapping exercise, the university will identify the programmes for which each candidate is eligible. Once eligibility is established, applicants will be invited to submit their preferences for colleges and courses. These preferences will subsequently form the basis of seat allocation under the CSAS admission process.

The university has indicated that the detailed schedule for the second phase of CSAS-UG admissions will be released soon, providing candidates with further clarity on the admission process for the 2026-27 academic session.