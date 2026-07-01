Karnataka UGCET 2026 Counselling: KEA to Reopen Option Entry After KCET Mock Seat Allotment

Summary The authority has confirmed that candidates who could not submit their college and course preferences before the option entry deadline will get another opportunity after the mock seat allotment results are announced According to KEA, the deadline for recording preferences (option entry) has now closed

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued an important clarification for candidates participating in the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2026 counselling process. The authority has confirmed that candidates who could not submit their college and course preferences before the option entry deadline will get another opportunity after the mock seat allotment results are announced.

According to KEA, the deadline for recording preferences (option entry) has now closed. However, candidates who missed it will be allowed to enter their choices during the next option entry window, which will open after the mock allotment results are published.

In an official statement, Executive Director H. Prasanna, IAS, said that candidates who have not yet submitted their preferences will be able to do so once the mock seat allotment results are released.

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The authority has advised candidates to use this time to prepare a priority list of their preferred colleges and courses so they can complete the option entry process promptly when the portal reopens.

KEA has also confirmed that after the first round of mock seat allotment, candidates will have the opportunity to:

Enter new college and course options.

Modify options already submitted.

Submit preferences if they had not entered any choices before the earlier deadline.

This means that both candidates wishing to revise their preferences and those who missed the initial option entry window will be able to participate in the counselling process.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official KEA counselling website for updates regarding the mock seat allotment schedule and the reopening of the option entry portal.

KEA has assured candidates that missing the initial option entry deadline will not prevent them from participating, as they will receive another opportunity to complete or update their preferences once the mock allotment results are announced.