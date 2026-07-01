Summer vacation

Kashmir Heatwave: Govt, Private Schools to Remain Closed for Two Weeks! Check Holiday Calendar

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jul 2026
11:29 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Amid persistently high temperatures and prevailing heatwave conditions across the Kashmir Valley, authorities have announced a two-week summer vacation for schools.
The decision was issued on Tuesday through an official order from the Directorate of School Education Kashmir.

Amid persistently high temperatures and prevailing heatwave conditions across the Kashmir Valley, authorities have announced a two-week summer vacation for all government and recognised private schools in the region. The decision was issued on Tuesday through an official order from the Directorate of School Education Kashmir and is aimed at safeguarding students and school staff from the adverse effects of the ongoing spell of extreme weather.

According to the directive, all educational institutions up to the higher secondary level operating in the Kashmir division will remain closed from July 6 to July 19, 2026. The order stated that the vacation has been approved by the competent authority and will apply uniformly to both government-run and recognised private schools across the valley.

The decision comes as the Kashmir Valley continues to experience unusually high temperatures over the past several days. Several areas in the region have recorded maximum temperatures above the seasonal average, creating challenging conditions for students attending classes and participating in outdoor activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir has directed all schools covered under its jurisdiction to comply with the vacation schedule.

Last updated on 01 Jul 2026
11:30 AM
Summer vacation directorate of education Kashmir School holidays Heatwave
Similar stories
CBSE 2026

CBSE Class XII Supplementary Exam 2026: Application and LOC Submission Begins, Check . . .

Trained Graduate Teacher Recruitment

UP TGT Result 2026 Out, Subject-Wise Merit List Released: Link and Verification Sched. . .

NEET PG 2026

Eligibility Criteria Review Delaying NEET PG 2026 Registrations? Check Exam Date, Sch. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE to Set Timelines for Providing Marks, Answer Sheets on Student Requests? All Upd. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2026

CBSE Class XII Supplementary Exam 2026: Application and LOC Submission Begins, Check . . .

Trained Graduate Teacher Recruitment

UP TGT Result 2026 Out, Subject-Wise Merit List Released: Link and Verification Sched. . .

NEET PG 2026

Eligibility Criteria Review Delaying NEET PG 2026 Registrations? Check Exam Date, Sch. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE to Set Timelines for Providing Marks, Answer Sheets on Student Requests? All Upd. . .

JoSAA Counselling 2026

JoSAA 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Announced - Check Institute Wise Allocations, Repor. . .

TS TET 2026

TG TET 2026 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Released; Objection Window Open

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality