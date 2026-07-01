Kashmir Heatwave: Govt, Private Schools to Remain Closed for Two Weeks! Check Holiday Calendar

Summary Amid persistently high temperatures and prevailing heatwave conditions across the Kashmir Valley, authorities have announced a two-week summer vacation for schools. The decision was issued on Tuesday through an official order from the Directorate of School Education Kashmir.

Amid persistently high temperatures and prevailing heatwave conditions across the Kashmir Valley, authorities have announced a two-week summer vacation for all government and recognised private schools in the region. The decision was issued on Tuesday through an official order from the Directorate of School Education Kashmir and is aimed at safeguarding students and school staff from the adverse effects of the ongoing spell of extreme weather.

According to the directive, all educational institutions up to the higher secondary level operating in the Kashmir division will remain closed from July 6 to July 19, 2026. The order stated that the vacation has been approved by the competent authority and will apply uniformly to both government-run and recognised private schools across the valley.

The decision comes as the Kashmir Valley continues to experience unusually high temperatures over the past several days. Several areas in the region have recorded maximum temperatures above the seasonal average, creating challenging conditions for students attending classes and participating in outdoor activities.

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The Directorate of School Education Kashmir has directed all schools covered under its jurisdiction to comply with the vacation schedule.