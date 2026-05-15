TNDALU Invites Applications for Five-Year Integrated Law Courses for 2026 Session; Important Dates Here

Summary Eligible candidates can apply online through the university’s official website: TNDALU Official Website The online application process will commence on May 18 and continue till June 5, 2026

Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University has invited applications for admission to five-year integrated law degree programmes for the 2026–27 academic session.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the university’s official website: TNDALU Official Website

The online application process will commence on May 18 and continue till June 5, 2026. Admissions will be conducted for courses offered at the School of Excellence in Law as well as affiliated government and private law colleges across Tamil Nadu.

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The programmes offered include BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BCom LLB (Hons) and BCA LLB (Hons) at the School of Excellence in Law. Admissions will also be conducted for the regular five-year BA LLB course in affiliated colleges.

TNDALU 5 Year Law Course 2026: Important Dates

BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BCom LLB (Hons), BCA LLB (Hons): May 18 to June 5

NRI quota admissions for honours programmes: May 18 to June 5

Five-year BA LLB in affiliated colleges: May 18 to June 5

TNDALU 2026: Steps to Apply

Visit the TNDALU admission portal. Complete the new registration process. Log in using the generated credentials. Select the preferred law programme and institution option. Enter academic and qualifying examination details. Upload scanned copies of required documents. Pay the application processing fee. Verify all entered details before final submission. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

The university has advised applicants to carefully read the admission guidelines and ensure that all details entered in the application form are accurate before submission.