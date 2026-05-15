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BSEB Extends OFSS Class 11 Admission Deadline Till May 18; Check List of Documents

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 May 2026
13:02 PM

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Summary
According to the latest notification issued by the board, students allotted seats through the first merit list can now complete their admission process till May 18, 2026
The extension has been provided for candidates who were unable to complete the admission formalities within the earlier deadline, which was scheduled from May 5 to May 12

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has revised the admission schedule for Class 11 admissions under the Online Facilitation System for Students for the 2026–28 academic session.

According to the latest notification issued by the board, students allotted seats through the first merit list can now complete their admission process till May 18, 2026.

The extension has been provided for candidates who were unable to complete the admission formalities within the earlier deadline, which was scheduled from May 5 to May 12. The board stated that this would be the final opportunity for students to secure their allotted seats.

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The board has also directed all schools and colleges to regularly update admission details on the OFSS portal. As per the instructions, admissions completed on May 14 must be updated online by May 15, while admissions finalised on May 18 should be entered into the system by May 19.

Further, the board has instructed institutions to complete the entire online data entry and verification process related to Class 11 admissions by May 19, 2026, without fail.

BSEB OFSS Class 11 Admission 2026: Documents Required

Candidates are required to submit the following documents during admission:

  • Class 10 marksheet
  • Pass certificate
  • School leaving certificate
  • Migration certificate
  • Character certificate
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Passport-size photographs
  • Photocopies of all relevant documents

The board has warned that candidates failing to complete admission within the extended deadline will lose their allotted seats. Such candidates will be removed from the OFSS admission system, and the vacant seats will subsequently be filled through the second merit list.

Students can check official updates and notifications on the BSEB website: BSEB Official Website

Last updated on 15 May 2026
13:05 PM
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