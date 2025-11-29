TN Teacher Recruitment

TN TRB Result 2025 Out - Check Part A, B Qualifying Marks for All Subjects

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Nov 2025
11:37 AM

File Image

Summary
The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has declared the results for the Post Graduate Assistant (PGA) and Physical Director Grade-1 recruitment exam. The result PDF, containing the full list of candidates shortlisted for the next phase, is now available on the official website, trb.tn.gov.in. Those who have qualified in the written examination will now proceed to the certificate verification round, which marks the final stage before appointment.

To download the TN TRB PG Assistant and Physical Director Grade-1 result, candidates must visit the official website and navigate to the “Result” section. By selecting the link titled “Direct Recruitment for PG Assistant / Physical Director Grade 1 (02/2025) – Part A & B Result”, they can access the PDF and use the search function to check their name or roll number. Aspirants are advised to save the document for future reference.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,699 vacancies across multiple subjects, including Tamil (185), English (171), Commerce (149), Economics (137), Mathematics (205), History (57), Physics (207), Chemistry (195), Geography (9), Political Science (6), Botany (126), Zoology (115), Computer Instructor Grade-1 (50), and Physical Director Grade-1 (87).

Shortlisted candidates will now be required to appear for certificate verification, for which the board will soon announce the detailed schedule, including dates, venues, and session allotments. Candidates must bring their original documents, attested copies, and a duly filled bio-data form. Attendance is compulsory, and failure to appear on the assigned date will lead to disqualification, regardless of written exam performance. The verification stage ensures that candidates meet all eligibility norms and possess authentic qualifications.

The TN TRB 2025 selection process follows a structured two-part evaluation: Part A, the Tamil Eligibility Test, serves as the qualifying stage, while Part B assesses subject-specific knowledge. Only those who clear Part A are evaluated in Part B. The declared results include individual scores, qualifying status, and the list of candidates advancing to verification, ensuring transparency and fairness in Tamil Nadu’s teacher recruitment process.

Check subject-wise qualifying details here.

Last updated on 29 Nov 2025
11:38 AM
TN Teacher Recruitment Teacher Recruitment Tamil Nadu Result
