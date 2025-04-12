TN NMMS Result 2025 For February Exam OUT at dge.tn.gov.in- Get Direct Link Inside

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the February examination can check the results through the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in The TN NMMS February Exam 2025 took place on February 22, 2025. A total of 2,30,345 students have applied for the examination

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu announced the TN NMMS Result 2025 for Feb exam. Candidates who have appeared for the February examination can check the results through the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

The TN NMMS February Exam 2025 took place on February 22, 2025. A total of 2,30,345 students have applied for the examination.

TN NMMS Result 2025: Steps to check

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website of DGE, TN at dge.tn.gov.in Click on TN NMMS Result for Feb 2025 exam link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your result will be displayed Check the result and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

TN NMMS Result 2025: Direct Link