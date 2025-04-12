NMMS Scholarship
TN NMMS Result 2025 For February Exam OUT at dge.tn.gov.in- Get Direct Link Inside
Posted on 12 Apr 2025
16:04 PM
The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu announced the TN NMMS Result 2025 for Feb exam. Candidates who have appeared for the February examination can check the results through the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.
The TN NMMS February Exam 2025 took place on February 22, 2025. A total of 2,30,345 students have applied for the examination.
TN NMMS Result 2025: Steps to check
TN NMMS Result 2025: Direct Link