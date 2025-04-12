NMMS Scholarship

TN NMMS Result 2025 For February Exam OUT at dge.tn.gov.in- Get Direct Link Inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Apr 2025
16:04 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the February examination can check the results through the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in
The TN NMMS February Exam 2025 took place on February 22, 2025. A total of 2,30,345 students have applied for the examination

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu announced the TN NMMS Result 2025 for Feb exam. Candidates who have appeared for the February examination can check the results through the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

The TN NMMS February Exam 2025 took place on February 22, 2025. A total of 2,30,345 students have applied for the examination.

TN NMMS Result 2025: Steps to check

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website of DGE, TN at dge.tn.gov.in
  2. Click on TN NMMS Result for Feb 2025 exam link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed
  5. Check the result and download the page
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

TN NMMS Result 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 12 Apr 2025
16:07 PM
NMMS Scholarship Results out
Similar stories
BPSC

BPSC 70th CEE Mains Admit Card 2025 Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Details Here

BIEAP

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh Declares AP Inter Result 2025- Direct. . .

TJEE 2025

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination Releases TJEE Admit Card 2025- Direct Lin. . .

UPSC

UPSC NDA & NA II Final Result 2024 Out at upsc.gov.in - Check Qualified Candidates Li. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
BPSC

BPSC 70th CEE Mains Admit Card 2025 Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Details Here

BIEAP

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh Declares AP Inter Result 2025- Direct. . .

TJEE 2025

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination Releases TJEE Admit Card 2025- Direct Lin. . .

UPSC

UPSC NDA & NA II Final Result 2024 Out at upsc.gov.in - Check Qualified Candidates Li. . .

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 Registration Begins for 9970 Posts - Link and Key Dates

KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025 Mock Test Link Activated on cee.kerala.gov.in - Hall Ticket Update

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality