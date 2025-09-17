TN NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Choice Filling From September 19

Summary Candidates yet to register or pay the counselling fee are advised to complete the process promptly through the official website, tnmedicalselection.net With Tamil Nadu’s unique 7.5% reservation policy for government school students continuing this year, Round 2 counselling is expected to be crucial for both reserved and open category candidates

The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu, will close the registration window for Round 2 of NEET UG 2025 counselling on September 18, 2025. Candidates yet to register or pay the counselling fee are advised to complete the process promptly through the official website, tnmedicalselection.net.

The choice filling process for Round 2 will begin on September 19 and continue till September 22. This round includes seat selection under the 7.5% reservation for government school students, as well as re-allotment for all other eligible candidates. A total of 3,250 seats are available in this round, according to the official seat matrix.

Officials clarified that candidates who were allotted seats in Round 1 and have opted for upgradation in Round 2 will have their previously allotted seats shown as virtual vacancies. These seats will appear available during choice filling, but will only be re-allotted if the original candidate chooses to vacate or is upgraded to a higher preference during seat processing.

As per the TN NEET UG 2025 Round 2 seat matrix, there are currently 3 BDS seats available under the government quota and 16 BDS seats in self-financing colleges. The virtual vacancy list will also be displayed on September 19, enabling students to make informed decisions during choice filling.

TN NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule

Registration and payment of fees- By September 18

Choice filling- September 19 to 22

Display of virtual vacancies- September 19

Processing of seat allotment- September 23

Round 2 seat allotment- September 24

Downloading the provisional allotment order- September 24 to 30 upto 12 noon

Last date of joining- September 30 upto 5 pm

With Tamil Nadu’s unique 7.5% reservation policy for government school students continuing this year, Round 2 counselling is expected to be crucial for both reserved and open category candidates. Students are advised to carefully monitor the counselling schedule and secure their seats within the stipulated deadlines.