TN HSE 12th Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2025 Today- Read Details Inside

Summary According to the schedule, the HSE+2 supplementary examinations 2025 are scheduled for June 25 to July 2 This year, DGE announced the annual HSE or 12th exam result on May 8 through a press conference

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is expected to issue hall tickets or admit cards for the TN HSE +2 (Class 12) Supplementary examinations today, June 19. TN HSE +2 supply hall tickets will be released on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the HSE+2 supplementary examinations 2025 are scheduled for June 25 to July 2. Papers will be held in single shifts, from 10 am to 1:15 pm.

This year, DGE announced the annual HSE or 12th exam result on May 8 through a press conference. The exams were held from March 3 to 25. DGE announced that the overall pass percentage in the annual HSE +2 examination was 95.03 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

TN HSE +2 Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download

Go to the official website, dge.tn.gov.in Click on the hall ticket tab Open the HSE second year supplementary examination hall ticket download link Enter your login details Submit and download the hall ticket Take a printout of the same for future reference

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.