TN HSE 12th Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2025 Today- Read Details Inside

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is expected to issue hall tickets or admit cards for the TN HSE +2 (Class 12) Supplementary examinations today, June 19. TN HSE +2 supply hall tickets will be released on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.
According to the schedule, the HSE+2 supplementary examinations 2025 are scheduled for June 25 to July 2. Papers will be held in single shifts, from 10 am to 1:15 pm.
This year, DGE announced the annual HSE or 12th exam result on May 8 through a press conference. The exams were held from March 3 to 25. DGE announced that the overall pass percentage in the annual HSE +2 examination was 95.03 per cent.
TN HSE +2 Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download
- Go to the official website, dge.tn.gov.in
- Click on the hall ticket tab
- Open the HSE second year supplementary examination hall ticket download link
- Enter your login details
- Submit and download the hall ticket
- Take a printout of the same for future reference
For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.