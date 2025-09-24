TN Govt Announces Temporary Appointment of 881 Guest Lecturers in 38 Departments- Read Details

Summary Eligible candidates can apply for these positions through the official portal tngasa.org starting from September 24, with the last date for submission set as October 8, 2025 The announcement was made by Govi Chezhian, the state’s Minister for Higher Education

In a move to strengthen faculty resources in higher education, the Tamil Nadu government has announced the temporary appointment of 881 guest lecturers across 38 departments in government arts and science colleges for the 2025–26 academic year. The announcement was made by Govi Chezhian, the state’s Minister for Higher Education.

Eligible candidates can apply for these positions through the official portal tngasa.org starting from September 24, with the last date for submission set as October 8, 2025.

According to the official statement, the selection of candidates will be based on academic qualifications, a face-to-face assessment, and interview performance. The recruitment aims to ensure that teaching activities continue without interruption, especially given the existing faculty shortages.

The minister noted that while permanent appointments remain a long-term goal, temporary recruitment is essential to avoid disruptions in academic delivery. He added that 574 posts had been previously advertised for temporary assistant lecturers, out of which 516 appointments have already been made.

This initiative follows recent efforts by the government to expand higher education in the state. Earlier this year, the administration announced the addition of over 15,000 new seats and courses, along with the establishment of 15 new government colleges, underlining the growing demand for accessible quality education in Tamil Nadu.

With this latest round of guest lecturer appointments, the government reiterates its commitment to bridging the gap between institutional expansion and faculty availability.