Tamil Nadu government

TNEA Rank List 2026 Delayed; Merit List to Be Released on July 1; Check Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jun 2026
13:01 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
According to multiple media reports, Higher Education Minister P. Viswanathan announced that the merit list will now be published on July 1, 2026
The TNEA 2026 merit list will be prepared based on a scaled score out of 200 marks

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 rank list, which was scheduled to be released on June 29, has been postponed. According to multiple media reports, Higher Education Minister P. Viswanathan announced that the merit list will now be published on July 1, 2026.

The minister said the delay was necessitated by the declaration of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 re-evaluation results on June 21. The revised schedule is intended to ensure that updated CBSE scores are considered while preparing the TNEA merit list.

The rank list, originally slated for release on June 29, has been rescheduled to incorporate the revised CBSE marks into the merit preparation process, according to media reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

TNEA Rank List 2026: Steps to Download

Once released, candidates can download the TNEA 2026 rank list by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official TNEA website at tneaonline.org.
  2. Click on the 'Rank Details' link on the homepage.
  3. Select the relevant category-wise rank list.
  4. Open the applicable PDF.
  5. Search for your registration number or details to view your allotted rank.

The TNEA 2026 merit list will be prepared based on a scaled score out of 200 marks. The Directorate of Technical Education will standardise candidates' qualifying examination marks by reducing them to a total of 200 marks for preparing the rank list.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official TNEA website for the latest updates regarding the release of the rank list and the subsequent counselling schedule.

Last updated on 29 Jun 2026
13:03 PM
Tamil Nadu government TNEA 2025 rank cards
Similar stories
Bihar government

Patna Extends School Closure for Pre-School to Class 8 Amid Ongoing Heatwave; Revised. . .

WBJEE 2026

WBJEE Counselling 2026 Date Announced, Registration Begins Tomorrow - Check Schedule

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

CBSE Class 12 OSM Row: Vedant Srivastava Re-evaluation Result Sparks Fresh Debate; De. . .

TS LAWCET

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2026 Counselling Begins Soon - Complete Schedule for LLB, LLM Admis. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bihar government

Patna Extends School Closure for Pre-School to Class 8 Amid Ongoing Heatwave; Revised. . .

WBJEE 2026

WBJEE Counselling 2026 Date Announced, Registration Begins Tomorrow - Check Schedule

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

CBSE Class 12 OSM Row: Vedant Srivastava Re-evaluation Result Sparks Fresh Debate; De. . .

TS LAWCET

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2026 Counselling Begins Soon - Complete Schedule for LLB, LLM Admis. . .

Kerala SSLC

Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026 Announced - Check Scores and Class 11 Admission Details

NEET UG 2026

NTA to Release Re-NEET UG 2026 OMR Sheets, Final Key As Objection Window Closes: Upda. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality