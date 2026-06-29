TNEA Rank List 2026 Delayed; Merit List to Be Released on July 1; Check Updates

Summary According to multiple media reports, Higher Education Minister P. Viswanathan announced that the merit list will now be published on July 1, 2026 The TNEA 2026 merit list will be prepared based on a scaled score out of 200 marks

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 rank list, which was scheduled to be released on June 29, has been postponed. According to multiple media reports, Higher Education Minister P. Viswanathan announced that the merit list will now be published on July 1, 2026.

The minister said the delay was necessitated by the declaration of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 re-evaluation results on June 21. The revised schedule is intended to ensure that updated CBSE scores are considered while preparing the TNEA merit list.

The rank list, originally slated for release on June 29, has been rescheduled to incorporate the revised CBSE marks into the merit preparation process, according to media reports.

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TNEA Rank List 2026: Steps to Download

Once released, candidates can download the TNEA 2026 rank list by following these steps:

Visit the official TNEA website at tneaonline.org. Click on the 'Rank Details' link on the homepage. Select the relevant category-wise rank list. Open the applicable PDF. Search for your registration number or details to view your allotted rank.

The TNEA 2026 merit list will be prepared based on a scaled score out of 200 marks. The Directorate of Technical Education will standardise candidates' qualifying examination marks by reducing them to a total of 200 marks for preparing the rank list.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official TNEA website for the latest updates regarding the release of the rank list and the subsequent counselling schedule.