IIT Delhi PhD Admissions 2026: Special Drive for SC, ST Students Ongoing; Check Seat Matrix

Summary IIT Delhi has launched a special admission drive for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories for admission to its doctoral programmes. The initiative has been introduced with the objective of filling tentative vacant PhD seats and expanding research opportunities for eligible candidates from the reserved categories.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has launched a special admission drive for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories for admission to its doctoral programmes under the Faculty Initiative Admission (FIA) category for the first semester of the 2026-27 academic session. The initiative has been introduced with the objective of filling tentative vacant PhD seats and expanding research opportunities for eligible candidates from the reserved categories. The application process commenced on June 19, and registered applicants have been provided an opportunity to edit their submitted application forms today, June 29, until 4 PM.

According to the institute, the special admission campaign has been designed specifically to address unfilled PhD positions and encourage greater participation of SC and ST scholars in advanced research programmes. Candidates seeking admission through this route are required to satisfy all eligibility conditions prescribed in the official PhD admission brochure issued by IIT Delhi.

Alongside details of the admission drive, IIT Delhi has also clarified its hostel accommodation policy for newly admitted students. The institute has acknowledged the significant pressure on available residential facilities and stated that accommodation constraints remain a major challenge on campus. Due to the limited number of hostel seats, the institute has indicated that it is not in a position to guarantee on-campus housing for all postgraduate and doctoral students admitted during the academic session.

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Despite the shortage of accommodation, IIT Delhi has stated that it will make efforts to provide hostel facilities, subject to availability, to specific categories of students on a priority basis. Female students, Students with Disabilities (SwD/PwD), and international students will receive preference in hostel allotment whenever seats are available. The institute has also specified that any hostel accommodation provided to eligible students will generally be offered on a sharing basis.

The institute clarified that an admission offer should not be interpreted as confirmation of a hostel seat. Students admitted to various programmes may therefore need to explore alternative accommodation arrangements if hostel facilities are unavailable at the time of admission.

To assist students who are unable to secure campus accommodation, IIT Delhi has announced that it will share information regarding off-campus housing facilities located within walking distance of the institute. These accommodations operate independently and are not managed by the institute. However, IIT Delhi plans to facilitate access to information that may help students identify suitable housing options near the campus.

The institute has also assured students residing outside the campus that they will be able to access certain on-campus facilities. Specifically, students staying in off-campus accommodation may subscribe to meals at one of the institute’s mess facilities on a monthly basis, enabling them to remain connected to campus services even if residential accommodation is unavailable.

For students who are allotted hostel accommodation, the confirmation process will begin only after the generation of their Entry Number through the official welcome kit. Hostel allotment will be finalised after payment of the prescribed charges within the stipulated timeline. Students receiving confirmed hostel accommodation will be permitted to move into their assigned residences one to two days before the commencement of registration and orientation activities.

Find the detailed seat matrix here.