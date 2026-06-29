Bihar government

Patna Extends School Closure for Pre-School to Class 8 Amid Ongoing Heatwave; Revised Timings Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jun 2026
12:38 PM

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Summary
The fresh order was issued by District Magistrate (DM) Kundan Kumar to safeguard children from the health risks posed by the prevailing weather conditions
According to the order issued on June 28, the administration said the persistent heatwave and soaring temperatures continue to pose a serious threat to the health and safety of school-going children

The Patna district administration has extended the suspension of academic activities for students from pre-school to Class 8 in all government and private schools till June 30 due to the continuing heatwave and extremely high temperatures.

The fresh order was issued by District Magistrate (DM) Kundan Kumar to safeguard children from the health risks posed by the prevailing weather conditions. The directive will remain in force from June 29 to June 30, 2026.

According to the order issued on June 28, the administration said the persistent heatwave and soaring temperatures continue to pose a serious threat to the health and safety of school-going children. In view of the situation, it decided to extend the suspension of physical academic activities for younger students.

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The order has been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. It also follows an earlier order issued on June 21, 2026, under Memo No. 8706/Legal, through which similar restrictions had already been imposed because of the intense heat.

Under the latest directive, academic activities for students from pre-school to Class 8 will remain suspended in all government and private schools across Patna district until June 30. Schools have been instructed to reschedule their academic activities in accordance with the district administration's directions while ensuring compliance with the revised schedule.

District Magistrate Kundan Kumar said the decision was taken after the administration assessed that the prevailing weather conditions continued to endanger the health and well-being of young children. With the heatwave persisting across the district, suspending classroom teaching for younger students was considered a necessary precaution.

The district administration has directed all government and private schools to strictly comply with the order during the specified period. The move comes as several parts of Bihar continue to witness extremely high temperatures, prompting authorities to adopt preventive measures to reduce heat-related risks for schoolchildren.

Last updated on 29 Jun 2026
12:47 PM
Bihar government Heatwave School holidays
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